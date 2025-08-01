Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $838,000 Position in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oric Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Angie You purchased 26,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $249,745.83. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,745.83. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $340,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,328.50. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $416,289. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Oric Pharmaceuticals

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC opened at $9.97 on Friday. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $849.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.