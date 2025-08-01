Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CONMED worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,489,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,046,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $18,248,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 104,250 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

CONMED Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. CONMED Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.42 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

