Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $675.23 million, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.