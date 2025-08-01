Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,121 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in METC. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $6,862,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 346,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 103.8% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 309,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 157,860 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -254.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Ramaco Resources

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

