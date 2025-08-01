Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aaron’s worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 765.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 559,641 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,378.23. The trade was a 2.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,031.21. The trade was a 2.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Aaron’s Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

