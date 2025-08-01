Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 43.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4,003.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $302.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.88%.

In other news, Director Clyde A. Perfect, Jr. bought 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darci L. Congrove bought 1,250 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $26,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,562.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $298,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson set a $26.00 target price on Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

