Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8,860.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Village Super Market by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Village Super Market by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Village Super Market by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $507.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

