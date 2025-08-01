VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.29% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 404,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of VSMV opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

