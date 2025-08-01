Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) is Minerva Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the quarter. Virco Manufacturing comprises approximately 7.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Virco Manufacturing worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virco Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 58,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Virco Manufacturing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Virco Manufacturing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virco Manufacturing by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Virco Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $7.74 on Friday. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Virco Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Virco Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

