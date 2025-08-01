Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 27,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 37,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1,240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,887,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 193,032 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 184,501 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 312,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

