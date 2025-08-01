Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 27,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 37,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1,240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
