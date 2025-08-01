Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on V. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Visa Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $345.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.36 and its 200-day moving average is $346.13. Visa has a 1 year low of $254.51 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

