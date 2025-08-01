Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $14.94 Million Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $193.48 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.18 and a 52 week high of $252.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.08. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

