Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 2.5% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $132,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,008,000 after buying an additional 260,847 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 214,087 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,789,000 after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.6%

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $270.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.