Wealthquest Corp Invests $264,000 in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Repligen by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 133,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Repligen from $193.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

Repligen Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $117.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -468.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.