Wealthquest Corp Purchases 620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VEA opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

