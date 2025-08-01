Wealthquest Corp Purchases New Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Credicorp by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 217,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Credicorp by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP increased its stake in Credicorp by 389.0% during the 1st quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 198,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 158,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $236.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $10.9577 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.87%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

