Wealthquest Corp Purchases New Position in GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GRAVITY by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GRAVITY by 2,135.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GRAVITY in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in GRAVITY by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GRAVITY in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

GRAVITY Stock Performance

GRAVITY stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. GRAVITY Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAVITY ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter. GRAVITY had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised GRAVITY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

GRAVITY Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

