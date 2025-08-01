Wealthquest Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,434,000 after purchasing an additional 172,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

