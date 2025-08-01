Wealthquest Corp Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 223,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

