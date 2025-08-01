Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $90.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 25.79%. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 809,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,370 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 177,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

