Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Olin has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 95,054 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,887,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Olin by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

