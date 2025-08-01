Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.05. The firm has a market cap of $352.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

