Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $290.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.47.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $252.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $28,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,791.45. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $3,765,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,101,515.28. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $30,476,510. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

