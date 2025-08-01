Wells Fargo & Company Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $91.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Daiwa America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

