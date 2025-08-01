Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

NYSE WELL opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $168.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

