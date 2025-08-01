What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for PCG FY2028 Earnings?

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.94 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pacific Gas & Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCG. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Pacific Gas & Electric has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,420,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,944,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,643,000 after acquiring an additional 818,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 352.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,172,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933,364 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

