What is Wedbush’s Estimate for fuboTV FY2027 Earnings?

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

fuboTV Stock Down 4.4%

FUBO stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.22. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4,378.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 12.9% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 37.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

