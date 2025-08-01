William Blair Has Negative Outlook for Kforce Q3 Earnings

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $334.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KFRC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Kforce Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of KFRC opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.75. Kforce has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,271,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 462,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kforce by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,846,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

