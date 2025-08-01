Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Natixis acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

