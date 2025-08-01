Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by BWS Financial to “Moderate Buy”

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BWS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. BWS Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XPER. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 784,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.28. Xperi has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Xperi by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,151,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,091,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Xperi by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,861,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

