Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded to “Moderate Buy” Rating by BWS Financial

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BWS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPER. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday.

Get Xperi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xperi

Xperi Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

XPER opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Xperi has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $273.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Xperi by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,502,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Finally, Immersion Corp acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.