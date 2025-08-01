Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BWS Financial from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Xperi alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Xperi

Xperi Trading Down 3.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. 784,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,797. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 666,226 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,502,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397,211 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Immersion Corp acquired a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.