XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 98,765 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

