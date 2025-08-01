XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 81,335 OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,875.68. This represents a 22.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

