XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.56 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $111.75 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.21 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

