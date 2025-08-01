XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.40 Million in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Pearson by 1,798.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 43.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 247.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. Pearson, PLC has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

