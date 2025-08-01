XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.54 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

