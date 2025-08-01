XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 421,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,987,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.60. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

