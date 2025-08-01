XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Matson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 112.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.28. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This trade represents a 50.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

