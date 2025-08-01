Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Gevo by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 287,150 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 193.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEVO

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 73,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $94,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,800. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 157,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $201,212.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,610,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,797.12. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,186 shares of company stock worth $599,429. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gevo

(Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.