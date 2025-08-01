Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,623 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPVG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

