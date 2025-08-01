Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 10.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $180.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

