Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,397 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.2%

CW opened at $490.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.62 and a 200-day moving average of $385.74. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $499.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.