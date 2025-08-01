Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,755 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 779.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after buying an additional 535,478 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,844,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,424,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 167,622.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after buying an additional 150,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 32.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,992,000 after buying an additional 94,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $369.62 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.73.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

