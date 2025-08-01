Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.