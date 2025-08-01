Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Price Performance

SQM opened at $36.73 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.