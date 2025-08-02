10,260 Shares in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Flowserve Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

