13,094 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,725,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 127.59% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.