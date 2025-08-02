144,626 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 343,673 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

