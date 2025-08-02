14,857 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 177,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 81.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 99,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 36.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 1,184.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

AGYS stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,151.49. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,986.32. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

